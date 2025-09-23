Giants to start rookie QB Jaxson Dart on Sunday against Chargers, report says

The New York Giants are making a change at quarterback, turning to rookie Jaxson Dart to start in their game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, sources tell CBSSports.com.

Asked Monday about the team's situation at quarterback following its 0-3 start to the 2025 season, head coach Brian Daboll refused to give veteran Russell Wilson a vote of confidence, a sign that a change could happen.

Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowler who led the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl XLVIII championship to conclude the 2013 season, went just 16 of 32 for 160 yards and two interceptions in a 22-9 loss to the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the second time in three weeks the Giants failed to reach the end zone.

Wilson had given the Giants reason for optimism following the 21-6 road loss to the Washington Commanders to start the season by producing a terrific showing on the road against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, throwing for 450 yards and three touchdowns in 40-37 overtime loss on Sept. 14.

