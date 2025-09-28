Jaxson Dart impressive in Giants' win over Chargers, but injury to Malik Nabers tempers excitement

Jaxson Dart threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score in an impressive NFL starting debut, leading the New York Giants to their first victory, 21-18 over the previously undefeated Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The excitement by the Giants (1-3) over the win was a bit tempered by the uncertain status of wide receiver Malik Nabers, who was carted off the field in the second quarter with a knee injury.

Dart launched a deep pass down the right sideline -- a free play after the Chargers jumped offside -- toward a streaking Nabers. The wide receiver's right leg appeared to buckle as he went up to try to catch the pass, which fell incomplete.

Nabers, down at the Chargers 7 with 6:12 left before halftime, immediately grabbed at his right leg. He was checked for several minutes before being helped onto the cart.

Dart, starting in place of Russell Wilson, ran for a 15-yard score to cap his first drive as a starting quarterback. He also threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Theo Johnson. Dart finished 13 of 20 for 111 yards and ran 10 times for 54 yards.

He also brushed off a hamstring injury after halftime and a big hit from the Chargers that sent him to the medical tent for two plays to be evaluated for a head injury.

The Giants' defense also made big plays when it counted most, including Brian Burns' sack of Justin Herbert that forced the Chargers (3-1) to punt late in the game. Then, Dart and the offense took over and milked the clock before giving Herbert and Los Angeles one final try -- but with just 18 seconds left.

Herbert threw incomplete to Quentin Johnston and then completed a 22-yard pass to Johnston, who was tackled by Cor'Dale Flott and couldn't get out of bounds -- ending the game.

Herbert finished 23 of 41 for 203 yards and a touchdown to Johnston, but was also intercepted twice. Rookie Omarion Hampton ran for 128 yards, including a 54-yard TD, on 12 carries.

STRONG START

Dart ran for a 15-yard touchdown to cap an impressive 90-yard drive on New York's opening possession.

After the Chargers punted on their first series, Dart and the Giants took the field at their 10 -- and the quarterback received a standing ovation from the MetLife Stadium crowd as he jogged from the sideline.

He marched the Giants down the field and after connecting with a sliding Nabers for a 13-yard completion to make it first-and-10 at the 15, Dart took the snap, wriggled up the middle and scooted into the end zone to put New York up 7-0 with 9:20 left in the opening quarter.

Dart, who got six snaps without a pass attempt as a change of pace to Wilson in the past two games, was given the starting job earlier this week by coach Brian Daboll.

After the Giants punted on their second possession, they got the ball back shortly after when Dexter Lawrence tipped Herbert's pass at the line, snatched it out of the air and rumbled 38 yards to the Chargers 3 before Herbert tackled him, saving a touchdown.

New York couldn't get into the end zone, though, settling for a 22-yard field goal by Jude McAtamney -- kicking in place of the injured Graham Gano -- to put the Giants up 10-0 1:13 into the second quarter.

CHARGING BACK

With the Chargers trailing 13-3 late in the second, they faced fourth-and-2 from the Giants 41 when rookie Abdul Carter jumped offside to keep Los Angeles' drive alive.

On the next play, Johnston made a double move to get open down the left sideline and Herbert connected with him on a 36-yard touchdown pass to cut the Chargers' deficit to 13-10 with 27 seconds left before halftime.

Two plays after Dru Phillips' interception of Herbert, Dart shoveled a pass to Johnson for a 3-yard touchdown. After a personal foul by Los Angeles on the score, the Giants opted to go for 2 and Cam Skattebo ran it in -- punctuating it with a backflip in the end zone -- to put New York up 21-10 with 2:49 left in the quarter.

Los Angeles quickly answered back on Hampton's 54-yard touchdown run -- the longest by a rookie in franchise history. Herbert made it a three-point game with a run on the 2-point conversion.

INJURIES

Chargers: LT Joe Alt was carted off with an ankle injury in the first quarter. He was replaced by Austin Deculus.

Giants: S Jevon Holland left in the second quarter with a neck injury, but returned.

UP NEXT

Chargers: Host the Washington Commanders next Sunday.

Giants: Face the Saints in New Orleans next Sunday.