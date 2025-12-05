Arrest made in violent Malba, Queens car meetup

A suspect has been arrested after a car meetup in Queens turned violent.

Justin Aguilera, 19, faces a host of charges, including gang assault, assault, riot, and trespassing. He's allegedly one of the people caught on video brutally attacking a couple during the Nov. 23 incident.

Video captured the chaos of the incident, with cars doing donuts in the street and fireworks set off. A security vehicle that was parked in an intersection in an effort to put an end to the swarm of cars descending on the area was set on fire. The couple was beaten as they tried to defend their property.

Police said one of the cars used in the street takeover has been impounded, a Chrysler 300 sedan. It was just days later in Fordham and towed to the 109th Precinct, where it was dusted for prints as investigators put together an evidence trail.

Police are still searching for another suspect.

The NYPD faced criticism from area residents over its response time to the incident. Patrols in the area have since been increased.

"This is not over, and I am not going to let this go until everyone involved faces consequences," City Councilmember Vickie Paladino posted on social media.

Paladino said she'll be speaking with Department of Transportation and NYPD officials on how to alter the infrastructure in the area to help prevent future car meetups in the area.