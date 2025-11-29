Car in Queens street takeover seized by NYPD amid search for 2 suspects, sources say

A vehicle involved in a street takeover that led to violence in Queens has been seized as the search for two suspects carries on, according to New York City police sources.

A Chrysler 300 sedan that was at the car meetup last weekend in the Malba neighborhood, where drivers were allegedly doing donuts and drag racing, was found Friday parked in the Fordham section of the Bronx, NYPD sources said.

The vehicle was impounded to the 109 Precinct and will be dusted for fingerprints, but its owner has not been arrested, the sources said.

2 suspects wanted for questioning

Police are searching for two men wanted for questioning about an assault on a couple that occurred during the takeover at the intersection of 141st Street and Boulevard overnight on Nov. 23.

Video shows a group of people at the meetup attacking 50-year-old Blake Ferrer, a neighborhood resident.

Ferrer, who said he confronted the group and told them to get off his property, suffered a bruised face and numerous cuts. His wife was also struck in the face during the attack, he said.

Two men are wanted for questioning about an alleged assault on a Queens couple during a violent car meetup in the Malba neighborhood on Nov. 23, 2025. NYPD

Police released images of the two they are looking for. They were believed to be 18 to 24 years old and allegedly fled in a white Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Allegation of slow police response

Ferrer accused the NYPD of a slow response to his wife's multiple 911 calls about the street takeover as a car was on fire.

"NYPD failed us at this point. Nobody was here," he told CBS News New York. "There was an ambulance up the block, probably because the fire department was called when the car was on fire."

Larry Rusch moved a security vehicle into a Malba, Queens intersection to stop cars from doing donuts on Nov. 23, 2025. The car was set on fire. Larry Rusch

The police department said it had units responding to three other calls at the time, including a crash, another assault and an arrest.

Police officials provided this timeline of events:

At 12:37 a.m., a 911 call came in for possible drag racing. An officer was responding but got relocated to an arrest at another location.

At 12:50 a.m., police say a 911 call came in at the location for a crime in progress, a higher-priority job, adding an officer arrived on the scene at 1 a.m.

After speaking with City Councilmember Vickie Paladino and other residents, the NYPD said it would be increasing patrols in the neighborhood to prevent another car meetup.