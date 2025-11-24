After car meetup in Queens ends in violence, residents left in "total disbelief" over "war zone"

A neighborhood in Queens was besieged Sunday morning by a car meetup that brought screeching tires, flames, fireworks and violence with it.

It happened in the Malba neighborhood, when scores of street racers targeted the quiet hamlet in an aggressive and violent takeover.

"100 maniacs descended upon this neighborhood"

The NYPD said they initially responded to 911 call for possible drag racing at 141st Street and 11th Avenue a little after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

"One hundred maniacs descended upon this neighborhood," City Councilmember Vickie Paladino said.

"My window faces the street and I hear all the noise of the cars streaking around," neighbor Gino Macani said.

"People weren't coming out of their house. They were scared. Like I said, you couldn't get down any of these blocks," neighbor Larry Rusch said.

Rusch works with a private security company that was out doing patrols when the takeover took place. He said he moved a security vehicle into an intersection to stop the cars from doing donuts. The car was set on fire.

"I was just, like, wow. They're taking it to this level," Rusch said.

Monday afternoon, the NYPD towed the charred remains away.

"He threw something in there. Two seconds later, boom, the thing was up," Rusch said.

"They attacked him beyond belief"

Police said a couple in their 50s who live near the intersection were assaulted. Video shows the moment was attacked from behind. He was jumped in his own front yard, punched and kicked.

"I've never seen something like that," Rusch said.

The man was hospitalized with multiple broken bones. Rusch said he's a friend.

"Lucky to be alive, because they attacked him beyond belief," Rusch said.

"It looked like a war zone. It really looked like a war zone," Paladino said.

"My message to them is you will get caught"

Paladino has been canvassing the neighborhood since the takeover. It's in her district. She said she's shocked by the videos going viral online, and is working with the NYPD to catch those responsible.

"In total disbelief. Absolute disbelief, because I couldn't understand how did this happened. And it did," Paladino said.

The NYPD says the incident is under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.

Paladino, meanwhile, has a message for those involved.

"My message to them is you will get caught," Paladino said.

Paladino said Malba residents would like to see traffic circles, speed bumps, and islands placed in the area to prevent incidents like this from happening again.

The NYPD said it will be increasing patrols in the area.