New Snoopy balloon to take flight in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026

The iconic Peanuts character Snoopy is getting a new look for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The giant balloon is of Joe Cool, who is Snoopy's famously laid-back persona, wearing a red sweater and sunglasses. Of course, his famous sidekick Woodstock is tucked under his arm. It's inspired by Snoopy's daydream of being the coolest beagle on campus.

The balloon was debuted Wednesday morning at Gansevoort Plaza in Manhattan.

A new Snoopy balloon will be featured in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. CBS News New York

Macy's officials said his sunglasses are about 40 times the size of a normal pair, and he would need a doghouse about 45 feet high to fit inside.

Snoopy and Woodstock have long been a staple of the annual parade. In 2025, the balloon was Beagle Scout Snoopy.

This comes as a free exhibit celebrating the comic by Charles M. Schulz has been open since Sept. 2 in the Meatpacking District.

"Snoopy in Style NYC" features a collection of one-of-a-kind Snoopy and Woodstock plush dolls and rare archival pieces highlighting Schulz and his influence on pop culture, fashion, sports and music.

The exhibit closes on Sept. 26.