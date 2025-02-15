NYC's Lunar New Year Parade steps off tomorrow in Chinatown. Find road closures, weather and more.

Lunar New Year celebrations continue across NYC

The 27th Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade and Festival will be held tomorrow in Lower Manhattan.

Celebrations kicking off the Year of the Snake began on Jan. 29. This year was the first year that New York City public school students had the holiday off. CUNY campuses also observed the holiday for the first time this year.

When is NYC's Lunar New Year Parade?

The parade begins Sunday at 1 p.m., stepping off from Mott and Canal streets.

A festival will also be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Bayard Street between Mulberry and Mott streets.

Road closures for NYC's 2025 Lunar New Year Parade

The New York City Department of Transportation says the following streets will be closed Sunday for the parade:

Mott Street between Broome Street and Canal Street

Mott Street between Canal Street and Chatham Square

Hester Street between Bowery and Mulberry Street

Hester Street between Eldridge Street and Forsyth Street

East Broadway between Chatham Square and Forsyth Street

Eldridge Street between East Broadway and Hester Street

Forsyth Street between Hester Street and Grand Street

Forsyth Street between Grand Street and Delancy Street

Chatham Square between Mott Street and East Broadway

Broome Street between Forsyth Street and Eldridge Street

NYC weather for Lunar New Year Parade

Following Saturday's snowfall, temperatures in New York City will surge on Sunday with a high of 50.

Rain is expected to arrive in the city on Saturday night and stick around through Sunday afternoon.

Around parade time, the rain could be heavy, and a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

CBS News New York

Organizers say the parade will be held rain or shine.