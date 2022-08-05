Police searching for Luis Pacheo, missing Newark man with dementia

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police in New Jersey need help locating a missing man with dementia.

Fifty-eight-year-old Luis Pacheo, of Newark, has been missing since July 29.

Police say he has brown eyes and black hair, is 5-foot-7-inches and weighs around 135 pounds.

Police Seek Help Locating Luis Pacheco, 58, of Newark who Suffers with Dementia. Last Seen 7-29-22 at 100 block of Elwood Ave., wearing white t-shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers. He is 5’7” and 135 lbs. Call: 1-877-NWK-TIPS. https://t.co/y98epywKpb via @Nextdoor pic.twitter.com/ZTlWCK6vjL — Dept. Public Safety (@NewarkNJPolice) August 3, 2022

He was last seen in the 100 block of Elmwood Avenue, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-877-695-8477.