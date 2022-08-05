Watch CBS News
Police searching for Luis Pacheo, missing Newark man with dementia

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police in New Jersey need help locating a missing man with dementia.

Fifty-eight-year-old Luis Pacheo, of Newark, has been missing since July 29.

Police say he has brown eyes and black hair, is 5-foot-7-inches and weighs around 135 pounds.

He was last seen in the 100 block of Elmwood Avenue, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-877-695-8477.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 7:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

