Bronx shooting leaves 18-year-old dead, 2 others hurt

A shooting and slashing in the Longwood section of the Bronx left a man dead and two others hurt, including a 15-year-old boy.

According to police, 18-year-old Shannon Kelsey was killed in the shooting, which took place just before 4 p.m. Tuesday on Southern Boulevard and Westchester Avenue. Police say they were brought to the scene following a 911 call for an assault in progress.

Kelsey was shot in the chest and a 15-year-old sustained a laceration to the lip. Kelsey was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 15-year-old is in stable condition.

According to police, a 38-year-old man also arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, and is in stable condition.

The shooting took place in a location surrounded by many businesses. A store clerk working in the area said he heard at least three shots and saw people running.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

According to the NYPD, there have been five shootings in the 41st precinct this year, down from nine during the same period last year. Shootings in that precinct have dropped 61.5% over the last two years, according to NYPD statistics.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.