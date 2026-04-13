Amid volunteer firefighter shortage, N.Y. rolling out a new push to bring in new recruits

Fire departments across New York are opening their doors this weekend in a bid to attract sorely needed new volunteers.

The open houses are part "RecruitNY", an effort to reverse sagging volunteer numbers.

In New York state, around 90% of firefighters are volunteers.

"They don't have time"

In Glen Head last week, it took 19 fire departments to put out a fire at a garden center.

"They don't have time. They are working a second job. They're going to college. They're going to college for courses they could be getting credit for if they came down to the fire houses," Ralph Raymond of the New York Association of Fire Districts.

Fire departments are ramping up the perks to attract young people as volunteer numbers drop by 7% every year statewide. Volunteer firefighters have dropped from 120,000 to 80,000 in the last two decades while fire calls are ramping up.

The dwindling number of volunteer firefighters forced the closure of six firehouses in the last year.

"They make friends for life"

Some young volunteers, however, are finding the time and the payoffs.

"If I had schoolwork, I would take it to the firehouse. I would sit there, I would do my work, and if there was a call, I would hop on," Hewlett volunteer firefighter James Quaranto said.

"Knowing that you're serving others, and helping everybody, people in the public at their worst times. It makes you feel really humble," Massapequa volunteer firefighter Alex Mustakis said.

"The camaraderie. They make friends for life in these buildings. Being a hero, the maturity that comes, the training that comes," Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said.

Benefits include a retirement pension, free community college, college credits, property tax exemptions and soon, fire officials hope, nominal compensation. A bill in Albany would allow payment for volunteers.

"They want something now, I think to help keep them here now. To help offset the cost of living here, which is very expensive. Allowing them to do standbys at the fire house and compensating them in some form is a nice start," one fire official said.

There are open houses this coming weekend. You don't need a special invitation. Fire officials says you can reach out anytime to pursue the fire in you.