Suspect accused of killing Long Island ballerina deemed not competent to stand trial

The suspect accused of killing his ex-girlfriend on Long Island in November 2025 has been deemed not competent to stand trial, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said Friday.

Austin Lynch, 18, of Nesconset, is charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting Emily Finn, 18, of Sayville.

The DA's office said Lynch will be committed to a New York State Office of Mental Health hospital until he is able to understand the charges against him and aid in his defense.

Lynch's status will be reviewed in one year, unless he is found to be no longer incapacitated before that time.

Suspect became angry after breakup

According to the district attorney's office, Lynch and Finn began their relationship in 2022, when they were 14 years old, and continued dating until early November 2025, when Finn broke up with Lynch.

Authorities allege after the breakup, Lynch began obsessively calling and texting Finn, leading her to block his phone number. Lynch then allegedly called her from a family member's phone and sent her messages on social media.

Witnesses told investigators Lynch was upset and angry about the breakup and talked of suicide.

Teen killed in attempted murder-suicide

The DA's office says Finn went to Lynch's Nesconset home on Nov. 26 to talk about the breakup, and as she was leaving, Lynch allegedly shot her in the back of the head with a shotgun before shooting himself.

Officials say Lynch's parents, who were in the backyard, heard the gunshots, found Lynch and Finn, and called 911.

Finn was pronounced dead at the scene. Lynch was taken to a local hospital to be treated for facial fractures, a cranial leak and other injuries.

Lynch was arraigned on murder charges on Dec. 4 and ordered remanded without bail.

Finn was a graduate of Sayville High School, spent years as a ballerina with the American Ballet Studio in Bayport, and was studying to become a teacher at SUNY Oneonta, loved ones told CBS News New York.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text 988 to speak with a trained, caring counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also chat online with a counselor at 988lifeline.org.