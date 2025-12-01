Long Island ballerina shot dead by ex in botched Thanksgiving murder-suicide, police say

Mourners on Long Island wore pink to honor 18-year-old Emily Finn, who was allegedly shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in what police called a botched murder-suicide attempt.

Finn's devastated parents, brother and grandparents joined the Sayville community at her funeral on Monday amid their heartbreak and tears after the gifted ballerina's death right before Thanksgiving.

Teen murdered by ex-boyfriend, police say

Finn came home to West Sayville from college the day before Thanksgiving and went to her ex's home in Nesconset to say goodbye and retrieve some of her belongings, according to Suffolk County Police.

After she arrived, the 17-year-old boy shot Finn to death before shooting himself in the face, Suffolk County Police said. His parents then called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital, according to police.

The boy, who has since turned 18, was in critical but stable condition at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

He was charged with second-degree murder, but police said his name was not released due to his age at the time of the shooting.

"She's very loved and she'll be very missed"

Finn posted pictures of her and the boy together on Instagram months before their breakup.

"I can't believe this happened to her. She didn't deserve that. I'm going to miss her so much," friend Maia Toth said.

Loved ones tied pink ribbons around the trees in their town and wore pink, her favorite color, during the funeral.

"A great young lady. Had the whole world ahead of her and, she's very loved and she'll be very missed," cousin Francis Finn said.

Emily Finn spent years dancing at the American Ballet Studio in Bayport.

Her teacher, Kathy Kairns-Scholz, said she was filled with talent and compassion. The studio will dedicate their "Nutcracker" performances to Finn.

The Youth Peace and Justice Foundation will also sponsor an annual scholarship in Finn's name. The youth gun violence initiative will also plant a tree in an upstate national forest in her name, memorializing young people whose lives were lost to gun violence.

Domestic violence a growing concern in Suffolk County

In October, Suffolk reported domestic violence calls jumped 43% and formed a coalition to help spot red flags and bring resolution.

"Tremendous sadness. Domestic violence is something that we worry about all the time, and the numbers are much too high," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said.

"We work very closely with our community-based organization to ensure that we can provide counseling and crisis intervention immediately," Dr. Sylvia Diaz, deputy county executive for health, human services and education.

Finn attended SUNY Oneonta and dreamed of becoming a teacher.

She was a graduate of Sayville High School.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text 988 to speak with a trained, caring counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also chat online with a counselor at 988lifeline.org.