French bulldog returned to Long Island family after CBS News New York's report on apparent theft

A Long Island family who feared their son's beloved French bulldog had been stolen says the pup is now back home.

The story took a heartwarming turn thanks to a huge community effort and CBS News New York's reporting.

"Within the hour, I got that phone call"

Shawn Megira said he left his dog, Zeus, with family members in Woodmere while he is on vacation.

Sunday afternoon, Zeus slipped out the back door, and security footage showed a man picking him up from the family's front yard and driving away with him.

"Imagine ... I have to call [my son] to say I lost the dog," mother Sofia Megira said.

The family said Zeus was wearing a collar, but he is not chipped.

CBS News New York reported the apparent theft Wednesday afternoon.

"I had this feeling in my body that I'm getting Zeus back, and within the hour, I was like, got that phone call and I was like, oh my god," Shawn Megira said.

"I heard barking and I ran downstairs"

Shawn Megira, who is still out of town, arranged for his sister Marian to pick up the dog at a public location Thursday morning.

"It was really emotional. It was good to see him again. Thankfully, he seems like he's OK," Marian Megira said.

She kept it a secret at first, wanting to surprise her mom and sisters with something uplifting.

"I knew everyone was nervous, so I wanted something happy," Marian Megira said.

"My heart just dropped," Sofia Megria said.

A Long Island family who feared their son's beloved French bulldog had been stolen says the pup is now back home. CBS News New York

The Megira family is giving thanks to the community for spreading the word.

"CBS, the news, thank you a million, a million times," Sofia Megria said.

"On you, on CBS, shout out to you guys," Shawn Megira said.

The family said they have no plans to press charges because they're just grateful Zeus is back home safe and sound.

Shawn Megira said the first thing he's going to do when he gets back home is take Zeus to the vet to get chipped.

"I want two chips in him, wherever they can fit it," he said.