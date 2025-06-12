Letters sent to 13,000 potential victims in Long Island sleep center spy camera case

The Nassau County district attorney's office is looking to identify potential victims who may have been recorded without their knowledge inside a Long Island sleep center's bathrooms.

A court hearing was held Thursday in the case of Sanjai Syamaprasad. The 47-year-old was charged back in April after prosecutors say he secretly took videos of co-workers and patients, including young children, in bathrooms at the Northwell Sleep Disorders Center in Manhasset where he worked.

Now, an attorney representing people in three class action lawsuits says 13,000 letters have gone out to patients who may have been victimized.

"Anyone that was there between October of 2022 and April 2024 is a potential victim here," attorney Joel Rubenstein said. "Victims can send pictures of themselves to the DA's office."

Hidden camera recorded patients, co-workers in sleep center bathrooms, prosecutors say

Syamaprasad allegedly moved a spy camera that looked like a smoke detector around nine bathrooms at the center, placing the camera where it had views of showers and toilets.

According to prosecutors, hundreds of victims were recorded over a year and a half. The district attorney said they are reviewing thousands of images.

Prosecutors said in 2024, a co-worker caught Syamaprasad watching the videos at work. Northwell says it took immediate action to remove him and brought in law enforcement.

Syamaprasad has pleaded not guilty to charges including unlawful surveillance.

He is also under investigation for similar crimes at a Weill Cornell sleep center in Manhattan.