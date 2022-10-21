Long Island officials teaching kids and drivers rules of the road around school buses

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. - On this National School Bus Safety Week, it's clear the message is still not getting through to all drivers to stop for a bus with its stop-arm out.

Millions of drivers illegally pass school buses every year.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, now safety advocates are teaching children how to protect themselves.

Cameras are now on almost all school buses in Suffolk County, capturing images of lawbreakers every day zipping past school bus stop-arms, and at times hitting children.

Now, BusPatrol, the company that outfits buses with cameras, is also teaching children to help protect themselves.

"We have to educate the public and the kids, because it's their little feet that cross the street," said CEO Jean Souliere.

In a Sachem first grade classroom, children are being taught the rules of the road, learning to watch for bus driver's hand signals before they cross. Through videos, songs, and coloring books, children learn they also play role in safety.

Nationwide, school buses are passed illegally more than 17 million times a year.

"People forget - even though it's a four lane highway, if there is no divider you have to stop on both sides of the highway," said Capt. Michael Kelly of the Suffolk County Police Department.

"People beep at our buses, our drivers sometimes have to stick their arm out the window, trying to get people to slow down," said Chris Pellettieri, superintendent of the Sachem school district.

Students are quick learners, but all these violations suggest it's the drivers that aren't getting the message.

"When the amber lights are flashing it means prepare to stop, because you never know when a distracted kid is going to step out as soon as that turns red. And it could have dire consequences," Souliere said.

Violations for offenders start at $250 and go up from there. Offenders can also face five points on their license, and even jail time.