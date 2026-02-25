Long Island grandfather can keep his "PB4WEGO" license plate, N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul says

Gov. Kathy Hochul has a message for one Long Island grandfather: you're in luck.

Seth Bykofsky's #1 fight since January has been to keep his custom license plate, which reads "PB4WEGO."

On Jan. 23, Bykofsky posted on social media the New York state Department of Motor Vehicles had pulled his custom plate, calling it "objectionable." A letter he shared from the DMV said he "must destroy your old plates" and replace them with new, standard plates the state provided.

Bykofsky had a wee objection to the plate being called objectionable.

"Is this simple plea ... an incitement to riot? Have we inflamed the very soul of toddlers everywhere, struggling, against all odds, to hold it in? Other than to evoke a smile, a passing thumbs up, or a wink and a nod from motorists and pedestrians alike, where is the groundswell of objection to the public display of benign jest?" Bykofksy wrote on social media.

His story did not whizz past Hochul, who intervened on his behalf. She called his plate "a public service."

Hochul had to go give Bykofsky a call to give him the good news.

"I read about your plight in the news, that the DMV took away you're hilarious plate. I loved it," Hochul said. "Well, I'm going to get it back for you. I think everyone should be reminded to pee before you go, I have kids and grandkids, and I support the effort wholeheartedly."

"Well done, I'm sorry for the inconvenience, and I'm glad we can put things right again," she added.