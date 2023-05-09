Albany dispensary is first in state to start delivering recreational marijuana to Long Island

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- Almost like the Uber Easts of weed -- the first legal pot sales have just begun on Long Island with home delivery.

Alexis Hardy, of Garden City, was among the first on Long Island to receive legal home delivery of recreational cannabis.

"Usually we drive upstate, so we were like, this could be much easier," Hardy said.

The cannabis comes from Albany -- a milestone for legacy dispensers and CEO Matt Robinson, an entrepreneur formerly convicted of a marijuana-related offense.

"This is, like, the best thing that could have ever happened to me," Legacy Dispensers CEO Matt Robinson said.

Legacy Dispensers is the first to make a foray on Long Island, but others are waiting for a state sign-off to start delivering there.

"There's just so many people on Long Island. We had 100 orders," Robinson said.

Robinson and his team drive three hours from Albany twice a week to the Long Island market. There is a $250 minimum, and only online payments are accepted. Customers must be 21 years old and show proof of identity.

Samuel Bunch is a runner for the company, making sure product is locked away between deliveries.

Several orders came from one village, including a restaurant owner and a college student.

"We go to homes, it's mainly homes or mini mansions," Bunch said.

There are medical dispensaries on Long Island, but the three dozen legalized recreational storefronts are still empty per regulators.

Robinson seized his chance.

"The state limits me to 25 people, so I can't have a fleet of 50 cars," he said.

Robinson hopes to continue even when recreational dispensaries open on Long Island.

Hardy thinks home delivery is the way to go.

"It feels like you can do something responsibly," she said.