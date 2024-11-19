Long Island homeowners say FEMA denied their requests for help after devastating summer storms

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Dozens of Suffolk County homeowners are shocked after they say FEMA denied their requests for aid after storms caused devastating damage in August.

Ten inches of rain fell in that storm, and recovery could be years away.

The governor, who applied for a major disaster declaration for homeowners, has 30 days to appeal the denial, according to FEMA, and she says she will appeal.

"How do we even begin to rebuild?"

Ron Borgese and Hui Yan fled their historic home on Harbor Road as the Stony Brook Dam collapsed that Aug. 19 night.

"The house is completely condemned," Borgese said.

Their bedroom, den and porch toppled down 50 feet into the pond and were swept away.

"Denied our claim and had zero communication. They were here to collect the premium though," Borgese said.

Borgese and Yan say it was bad enough their homeowner's insurance was denied, but now FEMA has said no to homeowner assistance, claiming the number of Suffolk houses damaged doesn't meet the threshold for recovery resources.

"How is it that FEMA can say there's not enough devastation?" Borgese said.

"We still pay the mortgage, you know, but we don't have place to live. We live in a hotel," Yan said.

"These are the people who should be helped"

Stony Brook homeowner Deirdre McCool spent weeks filling out forms for tens of thousands of dollars only to learn FEMA requests may never be accepted.

"They know I'm in the direct area that got hit," she said.

Michael Kauth and his Centereach neighbors are paying out of pocket and fear they will never be reimbursed.

"This was nine feet of water up to my floorboard. We're 90 days out and electrical panels still have to be replaced, wiring still has to be done ... People across the street living in trailers," Kauth said.

"In these extraordinary circumstances, these are the people who should be helped because they would never think to have flood insurance. They are not anywhere near the water," Brookhaven Town Supervisor Daniel Panico said.