Long Island residents call for restoration of beloved pond drained during summer storm

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Stony Brook suffered serious damage when a torrential storm swept through in August, and months later, it's still a mess.

Residents are especially devastated by the destruction of the centuries-old Mill Pond, which was drained and destroyed when the dam collapsed in the devastating August floods. Homes were lost, and the road and bridge were washed out.

"It's the heart and soul of Stony Brook"

The pond and the hamlet's beloved 273-year-old Grist Mill and water wheel are owned by the nonprofit Ward Melville Heritage Organization.

"It's the heart and soul of Stony Brook, that's what we've learned. People are writing us letters from all across the country and giving us donations," said Gloria Rocchio, president of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization.

Rocchio says the cherished pond, park and mill play an integral role in Stony Brook's history and economy.

At public meetings, officials discussed doing nothing and letting the pond revert to its natural state, but residents voiced overwhelming support for restoration efforts that will allow the pond and creek to again flow into the harbor.

Students are even selling "Save the Mill Pond" wristbands.

"I hope that they can really get all the donations they need to fix it all up," one student said.

Repairs for Mill Pond could top $10 million

Repairs in one section of damage alone could top $10 million. Money is expected from town, state and federal funds.

"We're very grateful that the disaster declaration was signed and now approved by the White House," Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro said.

"Hopefully the love that people have for the Mill Pond is something that allows us to get resources not just to repair the Mill Pond, but to help a lot of the families that were put out of their houses," Brookhaven Town Councilman Jonathan Kornreich said.

Residents are hopeful to see the treasured landmark restored.

"I feel it in my chest, right here," one homeowner said.

"It's definitely brought us closer together," resident Joanne Dumitrascu said. "It's heartbreaking."

"It's been a challenge, but I think we'll get through it," Rocchio said.