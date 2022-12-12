Long Island holiday shops thriving, as patrons are scooping up all things vintage

Holiday shops thrive as patrons scoop up all things vintage

NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- Shoppers are all-in this holiday season for vintage. They are scooping up decorations, Santas, ornaments, and some eye-popping pieces that date back 100 years.

Experts told CBS2 on Monday the sustainability movement has crossed over to traditional collectibles.

They are turning back the hands of time at the Tin Rooster of Northport. It is among multiple vintage stores in our region bursting at the seams with holiday collectibles.

"We rescue items that might end up in dumpsters and landfills. People have relatives that may have passed on," the store's Susan Dittrich said.

"I saw they had this Sinatra Christmas album and I couldn't resist. I like old stuff. I like things that have a story," vintage shopper Kelly Tenny said.

The Tin Rooster has ornaments made by Shiny Brite, Rosbro plastics, and Japanese Santas that are a century old.

"The younger generation are enjoying buying vintage items," Dittrich said.

According to experts at Forrester Research, secondhand and antique stores are gaining traction as shoppers strive to reduce their carbon footprint.

Elaine Doherty found the lookalike Santa Claus her husband grew up with at Rosie's Vintage of Huntington.

"My husband is going to be so excited when he opens this Christmas morning," Doherty said.

"Things from 50, 60 years ago are still here because they were made so well," Rosie's Vintage owner Thea Morales said.

Morales pointed to bubble lights, Kugel ornaments, putz houses and Bavarian Santas.

"This is just a classic, fantastic piece. It's an old Santa Claus. I like Santa Claus quite a bit," shopper West Paar said.

Flemming Hansen likes Santa, too. The owner of Copenhagen Bakery has recreated his roots in Denmark.

"We try to make the same tradition as back home -- royal icing, powdered sugar eggs, milk, butter, a lot of butter," Hansen said.

"The customers are so nice! It's like family," worker Jessica Greenbaum said.

Two-year-old Caroline Karwoski couldn't resist trying some.

"Yeah, the traditions are fantastic," said her father, Mike Karwoski.

They are all celebrating an old fashioned holiday.