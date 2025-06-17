Police on Long Island warn people about paying thousands online for dogs that may not exist

Woman claims she paid $3,000 for dog that didn't existed

Police on Long Island are warning about a fraud scheme targeting people looking to buy high end dogs online.

"What we are seeing are the high end breeds because they demand more money," Det. Lt. John Nagle of the Glen Cove Police said. "Be wary. Don't fall for sending untraceable funds like wire transfers or gift cards."

Glen Cove Police are investigating a pattern. Nagle said several people have fallen for the ruse, which involves asking $3,000 for a dog usually worth $8,000.

The American Kennel Club says for people who are looking to acquire a puppy, whether it's from a breeder or a rescue organization, it's imperative to seek out reputable adoption agencies.

"He was convincing"

Catherine Masterson of Glen Cove said she paid thousands for a puppy that never arrived.

"I put a post that I had lost my dog, and could anyone recommend a breeder," she said.

Masterson thought she had found a 2-year-old Neapolitan Mastiff to replace her beloved Mastiff that tragically died. The new dog, supposedly named Titan, was in Colorado, and was being sold for $3,000 online.

"He was convincing and, at the time, I was completely grief-stricken. That made me emotionally vulnerable and a target," Masterson said.

Masterson never spoke to a live person, and when they asked for an additional $3,000 to crate ship Titan, she realized she'd been a victim. Titan never existed. Masterson's wire transfers and gift card money were long gone.

"It's heartless"

In Glen Head, dog lovers are warning each other about the alleged scheme.

"It's heartless. You are preying on somebody and then you ghost them. That person could be heartbroken," dog owner Eoghan Daly said.

"So sad. It's terrible," said Joan Steinberg, who owns two Cavalier King Charles spaniels. "A lot of people buy pets over the internet."

"What is my advice? Be very self-protective. Talk about this to your friends and family," Masterson said - before you send cash to someone you don't know.