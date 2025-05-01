New endometriosis research center announced on Long Island

A new endometriosis research center is being announced Thursday on Long Island.

A ribbon cutting was held to announce the creation of the Seckin Endometriosis Center for Women's Health at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. The program is a partnership between CSHL and the Endometriosis Foundation of America.

Alexis Joel, the wife of legendary rocker Billy Joel, was on hand for the announcement, along with the announcement of $10 million in funding by EndoFund.

Endometriosis is when tissue similar to the interior lining of the uterus grows outside of it, where it doesn't belong. Symptoms can include heavy, painful periods, pelvic pain between periods, and pain during sex. Symptoms can be different for everyone. Misdiagnosis of the condition can be common.

There's no cure for endometriosis, but certain medications or surgical procedures can help treat it. While surgery can relieve symptoms, endometriosis can return.