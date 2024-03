March Marks Endometriosis Awareness Month March is Endometriosis Awareness Month. The condition is when tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. According to the World Health Organization, Endometriosis affects roughly 10% of reproductive age women and girls globally. Dr. Kameelah Phillips, Board Certified OB-GYN and Founder, Calla Women's Health joins CBS New York to discuss.