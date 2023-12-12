Long Island dog groomer arrested for allegedly swinging pets above his head and dropping them to floor

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- A Long Island dog groomer was arrested Sunday after police say video shows him abusing the animals in his care.

SPCA investigators from Nassau County performed a wellness check Monday at the suspect's Massapequa home, as two Goldendoodles barked inside.

Nassau Police Seventh Precinct officers arrested 21-year-old Andrew Laurendi after confiscating abusive video from Pawllywood Dog Day Care and Boarding Center, where he worked as a dog groomer.

"It's concerning, he is just 21 years old. You don't just pick up a dog and throw it over your head and let if fall to the ground and injure itself," said Nassau SPAC investigator Gary Rogers.

CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan spoke with employees Monday, asking if Laurendi no longer works there.

"Yes, it's very unfortunate. We are all very upset that it happened," one employee responded. "Corporate will handle it."

Patrons of the dog care business said they believe their pets were treated with love and this was isolated. Still, many dropping off their pets were horrified to learn the now-terminated employee was seen on video hanging dogs above his head by the leash, swinging them and hurling them to the ground.

Police said Laurendi smashed one dog's face into a fence multiple times, and another suffered a seriously injured paw and had to be taken to an emergency veterinary hospital.

"I don't see how any well adjusted person could think swinging a dog around like that could be a joke," one local resident said.

"If they have proof he swung a dog on a leash, I think they should swing him on a leash," said another.

Laurendi did not answer the door or return our calls for comment. He is due in court on Dec. 21.

The SPCA is wondering if background checks should be required of people working with animals.