Wealthy Long Island parents still missing 1 year after mysterious disappearance

It's been one year since a wealthy Long Island couple vanished without a trace.

On March 29, 2025, Peishuan Fan and JuanJuan Zwang enjoyed dinner with their sons, who were 20 and 12 at the time, with no signs of trouble.

The next day, their children returned from the Catskills to discover their parents missing.

"No idea what happened to them"

It's unclear the kind of business the couple was involved in.

According to federal officials, they stashed millions in bank accounts, which attracted two suspected thieves. A woman pleaded guilty to stealing $2.8 million from the couple's accounts, while her alleged accomplice has disappeared, investigators say.

"It is my sincere hope that the federal law enforcement component isn't being diverted elsewhere in pursuit of other investigations that are far less compelling than what happened to these parents and their children," Assemblyman Charles Lavine said.

"Two people who are in great financial shape, happily married, go disappearing without a trace. We have no idea what happened to them," said John Carman, an attorney for the couple's children.

Their $3.8 million mansion on Maria Lane in Old Brookville now stands vacant.

"It's kind of unbelievable that there are no leads, no nothing," one neighbor said.

"What's going on? It's a year, as you say," another neighbor said.

Sons staying with relatives in China

The two sons — older brother Yiwei, known as Gary, and young brother Yinning, known as Eli — flew to China to be near relatives during the search, investigators say.

Eli wants to return to his North Shore school, but the brothers are unable to get visas to return to New York, according to investigators.

"They want to find their parents, and I think that we need to do whatever we can to help them," said Sharon Richmond, who was Eli's teacher.

She described Eli as wonderful, funny, kind and smart, and said Fan and Zwang were attentive parents.

"Both parents came to every conference," Richmond said. "His mother picked him up every single day from school. She was never late."

Unanswered questions continue to swirl. Is the disappearance politically or financially motivated? Is the couple safe and alive?

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Nassau County Police Department or the FBI. They are both investigating.