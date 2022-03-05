Watch CBS News

Child seriously hurt in Long Island City apartment fire

By Cory James

/ CBS New York

Child seriously hurt in Long Island City fire 00:23

NEW YORK -- At least five people, including a child, were hurt in an apartment fire in Queens on Friday night.

As CBS2's Cory James reported, it started around 9 p.m. at a six-story building on Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City.

At least 5 people hurt in apartment fire in Long Island City, Queens 00:53

Firefighters said the flames broke out inside a fifth floor apartment.

Five people were injured, including a child who was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cory James
cory-james-small-2020.jpg

Cory James is an Emmy Award-winning anchor. He joined CBS2 as a general assignment reporter in March 2020.

First published on March 4, 2022 / 11:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.