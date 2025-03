Crews are making progress extinguishing multiple wildfires in Suffolk County. CBS News New York's Kristie Keleshian reports.

Long Island wildfires burned 600 acres, official says Crews are making progress extinguishing multiple wildfires in Suffolk County. CBS News New York's Kristie Keleshian reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On