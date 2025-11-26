Livery cab driver stabbed repeatedly and left for dead in the Bronx, taxi group says

A livery cab driver is in critical condition after being stabbed repeatedly early Tuesday morning in the Bronx.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. at Randall Avenue and White Plains Road.

Police were called to the scene for a report of an assault. Responding officers found the driver unconscious. He'd suffered multiple stab wounds to his back and abdomen. The driver was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where he's in critical condition and undergoing emergency surgery.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers identified the driver as 39-year-old Osei Kusi.

More information about the attack is expected to be revealed at a news conference this afternoon.

"This was a vicious attack on a hardworking family man. We need the public's help to catch whoever did this," said Steven Rivera, president of the NYSFTD.

"This was an attempted murder and a danger to every New Yorker. Someone out there knows something and must come forward," said Fernando Mateo, NYSFTD spokesman.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.