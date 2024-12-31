New Year's Eve 2025 expected to be rainiest in recent years. Timing it out for the ball drop in Times Square

NEW YORK -- This New Year's Eve could be the wettest New York City has seen in a while, as heavy rain is expected during the ball drop in Times Square.

Our First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on conditions for the big celebration.

New Year's Eve ball drop forecast

The good news is things will stay dry for the daylight hours Tuesday. The bad news is the only real rain chance over the next several days comes this evening, just in time for the celebration in Times Square.

After a bright start, clouds will gradually increase through the day. Highs will again be on the mild side on this last day of 2024, topping out in the low-to-mid 50s. But if your plans are before sunset, you can leave the umbrella behind.

That changes as we head into tonight. Rain will be moving into the area from the south after 5 to 6 p.m., moving north through the evening hours. Showers may be heavy at times, and some rumbles of thunder are possible. There's even an isolated risk of a severe thunderstorm south of the city. Unless you're headed to the ball drop where they're prohibited, make sure to grab the umbrella for tonight.

As we ring in 2025, temperatures will be around 50 degrees at midnight with rain likely. Shortly after midnight, the steadiest showers will shift to the north. The remainder of the overnight hours will see spottier showers with temperatures in the 40s.

Colder weather to start 2025

The first day of the new year will be mostly cloudy with about a 20 to 30% chance of a shower. Much of the day will be dry though. It'll be blustery as well, with winds gusting more than 30 mph.

Thursday will then feature more seasonable temperatures before a colder pattern moves in for the first half of January. Highs will only be in the 30s by this weekend, with wind chills in the 20s at best.

Stay dry if you're headed out tonight and Happy New Year!

Live radar tracking rain around Tri-State

