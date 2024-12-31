Who's performing at tonight's Times Square ball drop to ring in New Year's Eve 2025?

Final year for the current New Year's Eve ball in Times Square

A variety of performers will take to the stage ahead of tonight's ball drop in New York's Times Square before a massive crowd of New Year's Eve revelers ringing in 2025.

Here's what you need to know about the performers in Times Square on New Year's Eve:

Full list of New Year's Eve performers

AGNEW, a New York dance group

Carrie Underwood

De La Ghetto

Greeicy

Jonas Brothers

Kapo

Mark Ambor

Mickey Guyton

Megan Moroney

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

TLC

Triad Brass

When is Mark Ambor performing on New Year's Eve?

Pop singer-songwriter Mark Ambor is expected to perform in Times Square from 8:03 p.m. to 8:12 p.m. EST, according to organizers of the New Year's Eve festivities at the "Crossroads of the World." Ambor will sing his songs "Belong Together," "Good to Be" and "Our Way," and the performance will be on a livestream of the event.

When is Megan Moroney performing on New Year's Eve?

Country singer-songwriter Megan Moroney is expected to perform from 8:26 p.m. to 8:32 p.m. EST, according to organizers. She'll sing a two-song medley from her album "Am I Okay?" on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC, according to the show.

When is Mickey Guyton performing on New Year's Eve?

Grammy-nominated country singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton is expected to perform from 9:16 p.m. to 9:27 p.m. EST and from 11:55 p.m. to 11:58 p.m. EST, according to organizers. During the first performance, Guyton will perform her songs "All American," "House on Fire" and "My Side of the Country." Just before midnight, she'll sing John Lennon's "Imagine." Both performances will be on the Times Square livestream.

Mickey Guyton performs during the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington on Dec. 5, 2024. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

When is Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing on New Year's Eve?

British singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor is expected to perform from 9:37 p.m. to 9:43 p.m. EST, according to organizers. She'll sing her hit song "Murder on the Dancefloor" on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," according to the show.

When is Greeicy performing on New Year's Eve?

Latin Grammy-nominated singer Greeicy is expected to perform from 10:01 p.m. to 10:07 p.m. EST, according to organizers. The performance is expected to air on Univision's "Feliz 2025."

When is De La Ghetto performing on New Year's Eve?

Latin Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter De La Ghetto is expected to perform from 10:19 p.m. to 10:25 p.m. EST, according to organizers. The performance is expected to air on "Feliz 2025."

When is TLC performing on New Year's Eve?

Members of '90s powerhouse TLC are expected to perform from 10:34 p.m. to 10:41 p.m. EST, according to organizers. They'll perform hits from throughout their career, including songs from 1994's "CrazySexyCool," on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," according to the show.

TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins at the 30th anniversary celebration of the group's "CrazySexyCool" on June 8, 2024. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

When is Kapo performing on New Year's Eve?

Latin singer Kapo is expected to perform from 11:02 p.m. to 11:08 p.m. EST, according to organizers. The performance is expected to air on "Feliz 2025."

When is Carrie Underwood performing on New Year's Eve?

Country superstar Carrie Underwood is expected to perform from 11:37 p.m.-11:46 p.m. EST, according to organizers. She'll perform a medley of some of her biggest hits on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," according to the show.

Carrie Underwood attends the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame induction and awards gala on June 13, 2024, in New York City. Joy Malone/Getty Images

When are the Jonas Brothers performing on New Year's Eve?

The reunited Jonas Brothers are expected to perform just after midnight on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," according to the show. The trio will perform a medley of songs from their career to mark 20 years since their debut.

The Jonas Brothers perform on Nov. 17, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. Rich Lam/Getty Images

Schedule for tonight's Times Square performers

The show in Times Square starts at 6 p.m. EST. Here's the schedule of performances:

6:06 p.m.-6:18 p.m.: Sino-American Friendship Association Chinese cultural performance

8:03 p.m.-8:12 p.m.: Mark Ambor

8:26 p.m.-8:32 p.m.: Megan Moroney

8:39 p.m.-8:44 p.m.: AGNEW

8:45 p.m.-8:55 p.m.: Triad Brass

9:03 p.m.-9:13 p.m.: Triad Brass

9:16 p.m.-9:27 p.m.: Mickey Guyton

9:37 p.m.-9:43 p.m.: Sophie Ellis-Bextor

10:01 p.m.-10:07 p.m.: Greeicy

10:19 p.m.-10:25 p.m.: De La Ghetto

10:34 p.m.-10:41 p.m.: TLC

11:02 p.m.-11:08 p.m.: Kapo

11:37 p.m.-11:46 p.m.: Carrie Underwood

11:55 p.m.-11:58 p.m.: Mickey Guyton

Just after midnight: Jonas Brothers

What's the lineup for CBS' "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash"?

Some of country music's biggest stars will celebrate the new year performing on CBS' "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash." The show will air from 8-10 p.m. EST/PST and 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. EST/PST on CBS television stations and stream on Paramount+.

The show will include over 40 performances. Here is a list of who's performing: