Little boy found alone on Queens street. Here's more on the search for his parents.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding the parents of a little boy found wandering the streets of Queens alone.

He was discovered outside of a laundromat in Far Rockaway, but it's still a mystery how he got there.

"The child was running by himself up and down"

Surveillance video shows the little boy running on Tuesday on Seagirt Boulevard at around 5:30 a.m. Alone, lost, and apparently barefoot, he is seen sprinting down the sidewalk, only to stop, look around and approach a woman in the parking lot.

"The child was running by himself up and down," laundromat manager John Estevez said.

Estevez said one of his employees at the nearby business spotted the child, brought him inside and called the police.

"She did the right thing, called the cops took care of the kid until they came," Estevez said.

When police arrived, they brought the boy to a nearby hospital and said he is safe and has since been identified.

However, police continue to ask for help locating his parents or a guardian.

Estevez said the child, who looked to be about 5 years old, did not or could not say a word.

"It's very shocking that parents leave their kids on the street [and] don't know where they are," Estevez said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.