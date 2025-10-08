Mother charged after 5-year-old boy found wandering alone in Queens, police sources say

Mother in custody after child found alone in Queens, sources say

Mother in custody after child found alone in Queens, sources say

Mother in custody after child found alone in Queens, sources say

The mother of a 5-year-old boy who was wandering alone Tuesday in Queens is now facing charges, police sources say.

Police sources tell CBS News New York the woman has been charged with four counts of reckless endangerment and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Sources say investigators believe she left the boy alone to commit a robbery in Brooklyn.

The child is now in the custody of the Administration for Children's Services.

Video shows child running down Queens sidewalk

Surveillance video shows the little boy running alone around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway. CBS News New York

Surveillance video captured the little boy running alone, lost and apparently barefoot around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway.

He could be seen sprinting down the sidewalk, only to stop, look around and approach a woman in the parking lot.

An employee of a nearby laundromat spotted the child, brought him inside and called the police.

An employee of a nearby laundromat spotted the child and brought him inside to call the police. CBS News New York

"She did the right thing, called the cops, took care of the kid until they came," manager John Estevez said Tuesday night. "It's very shocking that parents leave their kids on the street, don't know where they are."

The manager said the boy could not, or would not, say a word.

Police brought him to a hospital and said he was safe and has since been identified.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers confidential hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website.