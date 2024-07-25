Lithium battery farm in New York's Hudson Valley getting pushback from homeowners over fire risk

MAHOPAC, N.Y. -- As New York tries to meet aggressive green energy goals, Hudson Valley homeowners are pushing back against a key part of the state's plan.

In the woods behind Roland Ciofrone's home on the border between Somers and Carmel, there are plans to store lithium batteries.

"There's my bedroom over there. I'm sleeping 250 and 275 feet from these things. Doesn't make me too happy," said Ciofrone.

He and his neighbors are giving it a big thumbs down.

"There's a neighbor up the road trying to sell her house and she can't sell it," said Dawn Baker.

Batteries could power 100,000 homes for 4 hours

East Point Energy wants to install more than 100 large lithium battery units to store solar-generated power that can be fed into the grid when needed - enough to power 100,000 homes for four hours.

The developer is trying to help New York meet an aggressive goal to increase green energy storage for the grid from 200 megawatts to 6,000 megawatts by 2030.

Many more lithium battery projects are in the pipeline.

Homeowners worry batteries could start fires

Homeowners are pushing back because last year there were three fires at lithium battery facilities, including one in Orange County.

The fires can be difficult to extinguish and burn for days.

"Two hundred feet from someone's property line, that's pretty scary. A big plume of smoke in the air, god forbid something ever like this happen," said Somers Town Supervisor Robert Scorrano. "People shutting down their homes, turning off their air conditioner units."

Batteries can be stored "safely and responsibly," state says

Last year, New York studied the fire risk and determine lithium battery storage can be done "safely and responsibly." The developer promised to work with local fire companies.

"There's nothing placed on the backs of the taxpayers. So again, if there's any equipment they need, anything specific, we would provide it," said Anthony Natale, with the Fire Risk Alliance.

"The project adheres to local zoning code, and is a permitted use in the Town of Carmel," said Tyler Cline, with East Point Energy.

The town has pushed any decision on approving the project into next year.

Opponents, like the signs in their yards, say they're determined to overpower the battery plant.