LIRR strike looms as negotiations continue between union and MTA

The union representing Long Island Rail Road employees and the MTA are set to resume talks to avoid a strike that could affect thousands of riders.

The threat of a shutdown, which could begin as soon as Saturday, is hanging over nearly 300,000 daily riders.

Over the weekend, hundreds of union workers rallied in Massapequa on Long Island, calling for better pay. They warned they are prepared to walk if a deal isn't reached.

"We have stood together at the bargaining table, we have fought together, and if necessary, we will walk together," said Gil Lang, general chairman for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers.

Dispute over pay raise

The two sides have already agreed to the first three years of a four-year contract. The biggest remaining disagreement centers on the final year, which begins in June.

The union is pushing for a 5% pay increase. The MTA has offered a 3% raise, but now says it offered options that could get up to 4.5%, with some concessions on work rules.

Transportation officials also warned the gap between the two sides could eventually lead to higher fares systemwide, including the subways, buses and Metro-North.

"It's time for everyone to get serious about the fact that if you go on strike for one day, you are literally flushing money down the toilet for your workers, and I don't think these unions really want to do that. We are close enough that we should be able to resolve this," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.

Shuttle buses to run if strike happens

The MTA released a contingency plan in case the shutdown happens.

There will be a shuttle bus service running from five Long Island locations to subway stations in Queens.

Bay Shore (LIRR) to Howard Beach-JFK Airport A

Hempstead Lake State Park, near Lakeview (LIRR), to Howard Beach-JFK Airport A

Hicksville (LIRR) to Howard Beach-JFK Airport A

Huntington (LIRR) to Jamaica-179 St F at Hillside Av and 179 St

Mineola (LIRR) to Howard Beach-JFK Airport A

Ronkonkoma (LIRR) to Jamaica-179 St F at Hillside Av and 179 St

The agency also encouraged riders to work from home during the strike, if possible.

New LIRR train schedules take effect

New train schedules started Monday.

While rush-hour trains remained the same, there are now changes to many mid-day weekday departures.

LIRR officials said this is for track maintenance and other station projects.

Summer service will start on May 18 for the Long Beach, Montauk and Ronkonkoma lines.