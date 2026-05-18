Long Island Rail Road strike to end as MTA, unions reach tentative deal

The Long Island Rail Road strike is coming to an end after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and unions reached a tentative agreement Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

"Tonight, the MTA reached a fair deal with the five LIRR unions that delivers raises for workers while protecting riders and taxpayers. I'm pleased to announce that phased LIRR service will resume beginning tomorrow at noon," Hochul said in a post on X.

The LIRR, the largest commuter rail in the U.S., serving roughly 250,000 weekday riders, suspended service at midnight Saturday, when workers officially walked off the job.

The National Mediation Board summoned union leaders and MTA management to a meeting to resume bargaining Sunday evening and both sides picked up the talks Monday.

"Due to the nature of the negotiations, we cannot discuss the specifics," a union representative said at a news conference outside MTA headquarters in Lower Manhattan.

The MTA is expected to provide an update on restoring service. Union leaders had previously said it would take days to get trains fully back up and running, even with a tentative agreement in place.

Commuters felt the effects of the strike Monday, as many woke up extra early to catch shuttle buses to the New York City subway to get to work.

LIRR strike shuttle bus service map Page of

This was the first LIRR strike since June 1994, when conductors and maintenance workers walked off after two and a half years without a contract. Then-Gov. Mario Cuomo and his administration had to step in and impose a contract settlement.

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