No deal to avert LIRR strike after MTA, unions meet for hours Thursday

There's been no deal to avert a Long Island Rail Road strike after hours of face-to-face meetings between the MTA and union leadership Thursday.

The coalition of five unions representing approximately half of the LIRR workforce has been threatening to start the strike at midnight Saturday without a deal.

After negotiating all day, the sides said they were taking a two-hour break before resuming at 7 p.m.

The sticking point in negotiations

Both sides agreed on 9.5% raises for three years, but the fourth year has been the sticking point in these negotiations. The MTA offered 4.5% in the form of a lump sum payment, which the unions rejected as "a one-time gimmick."

The MTA reportedly sent out letters warning probationary workers they could be fired if they join a strike. The agency is barred from firing other union workers if a strike is legally sanctioned after negotiations are exhausted.

A strike would bring LIRR service to a grinding halt, impacting some 300,000 riders and fans heading to Citi Field for the Subway Series this weekend.

Business owners near train stations said they're also bracing for losses if a strike occurs.

Salary increases "are not sustainable"

Gerard Bringmann, the head of the Long Island Commuter Council, said he expects the stalemate to lead to a strike.

"The reason that the MTA has to hold such a hard line is, there's a whole slew of contracts coming up for renewal," Bringmann said. "If the MTA gives in, then it's open season. Every union that's gonna come up for renegotiating their contracts, or negotiating their new contracts, they're gonna want what these guys got."

The Long Island Commuter Council chairman said the salary increases the unions want "are not sustainable."

Bringmann added most commuters are sympathetic with the unions, but would happily take the 9.5% pay hike, since everyone's taking a hit from inflation.