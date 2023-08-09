Systemwide delays on Long Island Rail Road trains at Penn Station, MTA says

NEW YORK -- The MTA warned commuters of systemwide delays for Long Island Rail Road trains for Wednesday's evening rush hour.

The MTA says to anticipate canceled and combined trains, along with scattered delays, on Penn Station trains.

They also warned there will be some adjusted stops between Penn Station and Jamaica throughout the evening rush.

The LIRR says the issues are due to a track condition near the East River Tunnels.

They are coordinating with Amtrak to adjust service.

Service from Penn Station to Woodside will be reduced overnight while Amtrak works on tracks west of Woodside.

Commuters are advised to check the TrainTime app or visit mta.info for the latest updates.