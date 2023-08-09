Watch CBS News
Local News

Systemwide delays on Long Island Rail Road trains at Penn Station, MTA says

By Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

LIRR reporting systemwide delays for Wednesday evening commute
LIRR reporting systemwide delays for Wednesday evening commute 00:28

NEW YORK -- The MTA warned commuters of systemwide delays for Long Island Rail Road trains for Wednesday's evening rush hour.

The MTA says to anticipate canceled and combined trains, along with scattered delays, on Penn Station trains.

They also warned there will be some adjusted stops between Penn Station and Jamaica throughout the evening rush.

The LIRR says the issues are due to a track condition near the East River Tunnels.

They are coordinating with Amtrak to adjust service.

Service from Penn Station to Woodside will be reduced overnight while Amtrak works on tracks west of Woodside.

Commuters are advised to check the TrainTime app or visit mta.info for the latest updates.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 4:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.