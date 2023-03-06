LIRR adds more shuttle trains to Brooklyn after chaos in first week with Grand Central Madison service

LIRR riders have mixed reactions to 2nd week of changes

NEW YORK -- After a week of chaos for some Long Island Rail Road riders, the MTA's plan to help ease their frustrations got mixed reviews Monday.

There was relief for some, but ongoing frustration for others.

"Last week was horrible. Today was much better," said a rider from Lynbrook.

"Jamaica's a mess," said Laura Gorman, from Northport. "You got to get this straightened out. People need to get to work. You want to bring people back to the city, figure it out."

To alleviate wait times for many Brooklyn-bound riders, the MTA added three additional shuttle trains for those having to transfer at Jamaica.

Since our new schedule went into effect last week, we've been monitoring ridership and listening to your feedback. Based... Posted by MTA LIRR on Sunday, March 5, 2023

"The shuttle trains are not what we need, we need direct routes. We need direct service. People walking over the platforms, running to try and catch their shuttle. There's no connections anymore. So if you miss a shuttle, it's another 20 minutes that you have to wait. People that have disabilities have a big disadvantage," said Julia Saka, from Wantagh.

While many remain frustrated with crowded cars, others say nothing is being done to make the transfer easier.

"It's just tight. It's just a heavier commute going in and out everyday," said Haynes Harris, from Baldwin.

"If you're not going to restore the lines Atlantic Terminal, then the transfer train shouldn't be all the way on the other side of Jamaica," said Frances Victory, from Hewlett.

Most Brooklyn-bound riders said their commutes got longer when Grand Central Madison opened.

"I used to take it direct from Huntington to Atlantic and it was 62 minutes. The commute is now 85, 90 minutes. It is absolutely disgusting what they're doing to us," said Marcy Sterlis.

More changes are expected Tuesday. The governor's office said the LIRR will add more shuttles and additional train cars to help alleviate wait times and overcrowding.

CLICK HERE for the latest schedules and service updates.