LIRR commuters hope Hochul, MTA live up to their word and changes next week will improve service

LIRR riders frustrated over first week of schedule changes

LIRR riders frustrated over first week of schedule changes

LIRR riders frustrated over first week of schedule changes

NEW YORK - If all goes according to the MTA's newest plan, Friday should be the last day of chaos for commuters on the Long Island Rail Road.

It has been a long, frustrating week for many of them after schedule changes took effect Monday.

The new plan is supposed to help out those traveling to Brooklyn. Many commuters, however, are not holding their breath.

At Brooklyn's Atlantic Terminal, crowds of angry commuters have never been so happy it's Friday. They're still reeling from schedule changes.

"It's disastrous," one commuter said.

"It has been terrible. I already wrote my comment card to the LIRR," commuter Sandy del Valle said.

"It's ridiculous. The whole thing is absurd," a commuter said.

All week, these commuters have had to take a new route to and from work after the Long Island Rail Road changed much of its service to accommodate its new station on Manhattan's East Side - Grand Central Madison.

Now, many are stuck with longer commuters. For some, an hour longer.

"I've done this for over 27 years. This is insanity," said commuter Beth Henry.

Henry commutes from Massapequa to Brooklyn five days a week. She's a teacher.

"Grand Central is gorgeous. That's great for all the visitors, but they forgot about the people who consistently take this terrible service," Henry said.

The new changes have now eliminated most direct trains to Atlantic Terminal, making them shuttle trains, and forcing commuters to transfer at Jamaica.

"It's a nightmare, because we never had to transfer trains at Jamaica before," commuter Gail Johnson said.

"It's not just an easy up and around. You're going from track two to track 12," said commuter Jessica Tagliarino.

Thursday, Catherine Rinaldi, the interim president of the LIRR, said the system will add another train on the Brooklyn branch next week, which would increase the frequency of the shuttles.

"We're making some adjustments to be able to address some of the crowding conditions," Rinaldi said.

Commuters Dias spoke with say that's not enough, and allege the LIRR is discriminating against Brooklyn.

"We need direct service, definitely direct service," one person said.

"We have to bring the trains back to Brooklyn," said another.

"It's unfair for us, everything they're doing is just Manhattan, Manhattan," one commuter said.

"Direct is what we need. This is rush hour. This is rush hour. You're holding us up, and that's not convenient. It's convenient everywhere else, but Brooklyn also counts," said commuter Dana Fowler.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called this a temporary situation. She pointed out this is the first time a dramatic change like this happened for the LIRR in 100 years.

The MTA will be adding more cars to popular trains heading to Penn Station to alleviate overcrowding on those lines.

Even with the new station fully open, roughly 70% of commuters still take the train to Penn.