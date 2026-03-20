New York light pollution bill could be a win for nature, but opponents worry about safety

New York lawmakers want to make it easier to see the stars with a bill to combat light pollution and keep neighborhoods darker at night.

The Dark Skies Protection Act, which is making its way through the state legislature in Albany, is aimed at reducing the amount of artificial light between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., but opponents worry it would come at a cost to safety.

Better sleep and skyward views

Assemblymember Deborah Glick is one of the sponsors of the bill, which currently sits in committee in both chambers.

Some, including Glick, argue light pollution doesn't just prevent New Yorkers from seeing the stars. Studies show it also disrupts animals' sleep and ways of life, especially migration patterns of birds.

"I think it's about the quality of life. For all of us," Glick said.

The New York City Bird Alliance applauded the bill, saying it "would protect birds, lower energy costs, and improve sleep for New Yorkers living under light-polluted skies."

Jaszmyn Hernandez, of Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, said her brother would definitely benefit from less light pollution.

"He can't really sleep with the light coming into his room," Hernandez said.

At what cost?

Some New Yorkers fear less light during nighttime hours could result in a less safe environment.

Al Lebrio, of Staten Island, said his car was broken into at least five times in the last three years. He feels having control over his outdoor lights ensures his safety, even if it contributes to light pollution.

"We're never gonna see the stars when we go upstate camping. We're never gonna have that. So why even bother?" Lebrio said.

In Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, residents like Yvette Nunez worry about walking the streets at night.

"Anything could happen. Even with the light on. We're scared. Imagine with no light? We cannot live like this here," Nunez said.

Exceptions for motion-activated lights

The bill has exceptions for billboards, municipal and highway lights, airports and emergency entities.

It also allows motion-detection lights to activate.

"We want to have enough ambient light for everybody to conduct their lives safely, but not so much that it is as if it's daytime at midnight," Glick said.

Stanley Abraham, of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, agrees more motion-detection lights should be installed citywide.

"It would give people a sense of safety and security that they would like to have while still allowing ... people to save their eyes," Abraham said.

The bill would allow for enforcement to be determined at the local level, letting municipalities impose fines if they want to.