Boil water order issued in Nassau County after water main break. Here's who's impacted

BALDWIN, N.Y. -- A boil water order has been issued for Liberty New York Water customers in parts of Nassau County.

This comes after a water main break on Winona Road in Baldwin around 3 p.m. The cause of the break is unknown at this time, but the water company says the break has been resolved.

Liberty New York Water customers under boil water order

Liberty New York Water customers in Baldwin, Island Park, Oceanside, Roosevelt and South Hempstead are under a boil water order due to the loss of water pressure caused by the break.

Impacted customers should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil it for one minute and let cool before using it for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, preparing food and baby formula or giving to pets.

The water company says the boil water order will likely remain in place for a few days until testing confirms there is no bacteria in the water.

Customers can call 877-426-699 for more information.

Nassau County customers impacted by water main break

Officials say 30,000 customers were without water for over an hour.

On Winona Road, there was concern water would flood homes.

"The water was running so deep, that when I went across to get the car, it almost knocked me down," Baldwin resident Sharon Fox said.

Among those impacted was Mount Sinai's South Nassau hospital. Their water pressure was affected for a period of time, but they tell CBS New York no patient care was significantly impacted.