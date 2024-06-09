Boil water order lifted on Long Island after water main break in Nassau County

Boil water order issued for parts of Long Island after water main break

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. -- A boil water order has been lifted on Long Island two days after a water main break on Friday flooded some Nassau County streets.

Liberty New York Water company said Sunday customers in Baldwin, Island Park, Oceanside, Roosevelt and South Hempstead no longer had to boil their water.

Approximately 30,000 customers were without water for over an hour Friday afternoon when the main burst on Winona Road in Baldwin.

Customers should run water for 3 to 15 minutes

The water main was repaired Saturday morning and further bacteria tests came back negative, Liberty New York Water said. The company said tests showed the water was not contaminated at any time.

The company recommends customers run their faucets for at least 3 to 5 minutes before drinking or using water. Health care facilities, multi-story commercial buildings and apartments should run faucets for 10 to 15 minutes, the company said.

Immediately after the water main break, customers were told to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and let it cool before using it for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, preparing food and baby formula, or giving to pets.