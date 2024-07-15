New Jersey native details daughter Liat Atzili's captivity in Gaza

American-Israeli hostage with ties to N.J. survived Hamas captivity for more than 50 days

NEW YORK -- An American-Israeli hostage with ties to New Jersey met with President Joe Biden last week after surviving Hamas captivity for 54 days.

Liat Atzili was held hostage by Hamas terrorists in the homes of families in the war-torn city of Khan Yunis, Gaza. She was kidnapped from her now-destroyed home on Kibbutz Nir Oz, which was ransacked and destroyed on Oct. 7.

"Liat was held by Hamas in their houses. She was in two houses," said Yehuda Beinin, Atzili's father.

Beinin said his daughter was given a sufficient amount of food and was held captive with another hostage. She was able to communicate with her captors in English, although she was held at gunpoint the entire time in captivity. She spent her days wondering if her two children and husband on the Kibbutz managed to survive.

"She was writing three obituaries in her mind," Beinin said. "You can imagine composing obituaries in your mind is part of your pastime while being held in captivity."

CBS New York spoke with her father, a New Jersey native, several times as he worked to pressure American officials, including President Biden, to secure his daughter's release.

"The week of the hostage releases, we were not aware of how much some members of Congress and the administration were involved in her affair," Beinin said.

He also said although Atzili's name came up in the negotiations in November, she did not qualify, "so it was like a demand of the administration at some point," he said.

On Nov. 29, Atzili and 15 other hostages were released on the sixth day of the temporary ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. So far, 116 hostages have been released and majority have been part of a temporary deal that lasted from Nov. 24-Dec. 1.

Atzili soon learned her children survived the Oct. 7 massacre, but her husband, Aviv, did not. Aviv was part of Nir Oz's emergency response team when Hamas infiltrated the kibbutz.

"Unfortunately, 14 hours later, we were informed that Aviv had been killed on Oct. 7," Beinin said.

Atzili's meeting with Biden was a "frank and open" conversation

Just last week, Atzili and her family returned to the White House to meet with President Biden, himself. She told her story, as eight other Americans are still believed to be held by Hamas.

"He did ask her some details and it was a very frank and open conversation. The president, himself, is a very empathetic person," Beinin said.

Atzili and her three children are now working to rebuild their lives, taking back the things she loves most.

"She's a teacher, she's a mother, a wife," Beinin said. "These are the things that define her."

Hamas said Sunday that Gaza ceasefire talks continue after a massive airstrike killed at least 90 people, including children, according to local health officials in the territory. The Israeli strike was targeting military commander Mohammed Deif.

