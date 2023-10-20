Yehuda Beinin of New Jersey says his daughter and son-in-law were taken hostage by Hamas

NEW JERSEY -- A New Jersey man is one of dozens of people holding onto hope he'll see his daughter again.

"They came into the kibbutz and they basically went from room to room," said Yehuda Beinin.

His three grandchildren survived the October 7th massacre, but his daughter Liat, an American citizen, and son-in-law, Aviv, are now missing. They were taken from one of the many kibbutzim that was ransacked by Hamas terrorists, on Kibbutz Nir Oz.

What's left of kibbutz in Southern Israel are stories that hard to fathom.

"He said the terorrists had been in his room. He was hiding in the bomb shelter, and beside from stealing his computer, they also set fire to the room," said Beinin about his grandson.

The shattered community was inflicted with unimaginable pain and destruction, after Hamas terrorists obliterated, what was a peaceful farming community, turning it into a place of horror. Many of their acts caught on camera, including the kidnapping of mothers, children, the elderly.

"There seems to be no criteria for their actions whatsoever, it was completely willy-nilly," said Beinin. "When this is over, either we'll grieve or we'll rejoice. Until we know what the outcome is, we need to keep level-headed to be able to function."

The family is doing what they can to put pressure on the system to find them. They spoke with President Biden over Zoom and sharing their story.

Liat is a high school teacher and a guide at Israel's Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem.

"She's also responsible for organizing the class trips to Poland when the kids visit the concentrations camps," said Beinin.

A woman dedicated to never forgetting Jewish history, is now a part of it, as the attack was the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

Kibbutz Nir Oz says one in every four residents was taken hostage by Hamas. Families say it's their duty to keep their stories alive.

"It has to be kept hot. It has to be kept at the forefront of people's cognition and to not let it go," Beinin said.

