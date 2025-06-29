Gang member convicted in the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz found dead in upstate N.Y. prison

A gang member convicted in the killing of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was found dead in prison on Friday.

According to the New York State Department of Corrections, Jonaiki Martinez-Estrella, 31, was found unresponsive Friday afternoon inside of his cell at the upstate Coxsackie Correctional Facility.

DOC officials said staff began life-saving measures including CPR, Narcan and AED, but were unsuccessful. The Greene County medical examiner will now determine his cause of death.

A member of the Trinitarios gang, Martinez-Estrella delivered the machete blow that killed 15-year-old Guzman-Feliz in June of 2018 after he was dragged out of a Bronx bodega by gang members who had mistaken him for someone else.

Martinez-Estrella was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced on Oct. 11, 2019 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. However, that conviction was thrown out by an appeals court back in 2023. Martinez-Estrella was resentenced in May on a second-degree murder, conspiracy and gang assault conviction to 25 years to life with the possibility of parole.

At least 13 members of the gang have been convicted and sentenced in the case.