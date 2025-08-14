Lenox Hill Hospital expansion goes to NYC Council for key vote

Northwell Health's plan to expand Lenox Hill Hospital, which is facing stiff opposition from some Upper East Side residents, is up for a key vote in the New York City Council on Thursday.

The City Council will decide whether to approve or deny Northwell Health's expansion plan after a subcommittee green lit a scaled-back version.

The approved changes include reducing the tower's height from 436 feet to 370 feet, but some Lenox Hill residents says it's still not enough.

New Yorkers opposing the expansion are expected to rally at the fountain in City Hall Park at 12:30 p.m. before the vote.

They say expanding the hospital in a residential neighborhood will cause zoning problems, while increasing pollution, noise and traffic. They also point out construction is scheduled to last nearly 10 years.

In a statement, Northwell Health thanked City Council and community members who it says helped shaped the plan over the years.

"Their input made this proposal stronger and ensured it truly serves both out patients and our neighbors. This transformation will enable us to modernize our facilities while honoring the trust this community has placed in us for more than 165 years," the statement said in part.

The City Council vote is expected at 1:30 p.m.