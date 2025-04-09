Manhattan Community Board 8 votes against Lenox Hill Hospital expansion proposal

Manhattan Community Board 8 voted against a proposal to expand Lenox Hill Hospital on Wednesday, but the plan doesn't stop there.

There's been an ongoing conversation with the community for the last six years after the hospital's 2019 revitalization plan proposed a 516-foot-tall building.

Residents are concerned about what 10 years of construction will look like in their residential neighborhood.

"They kinda can upgrade the infrastructure, and hospitals do it all the time. They're all not tearing themselves down and building these pavilions," Upper East Side resident Ann Goodbody said.

"We're all for renovation of the hospital. We'd love a nice new hospital, but the size and scale is just astronomical for this neighborhood, let alone any residential neighborhood," Upper East Side resident Stacy Krusch said.

Lenox Hill Hospital employees say renovations are needed

Hospital employees say the building is over 150 years old and renovations are critical.

"We have to be thinking not just five years from now and ten years from now, but 50 to 100 years from now, generations ahead," said Jake Scheinerman, Lenox Hill chairman of cardiac and thoracic surgery.

The height of the building was later revised to 436 feet in the 2023 proposal.

"It does demonstrate a commitment to listening and a commitment to change in how we have lowered the height of the building and how we have continued to try and adapt the face and structure of the building to what we hear from you all," Lenox Hill Executive Director Dr. Daniel Baker said.

A hospital spokesperson says they are encouraged by the growing support and that they "remain committed to working with community leaders throughout the approval process."

Local 79 worker Troy Watt is hoping it will pass eventually.

"The opportunity for there to be some consistent work will be great for hundreds of New Yorkers, you know," he said.

Community Board 8 voted 23-15 against the proposal. It now goes to the borough president, city planning commission, City Council and eventually the mayor's office.

Members of the Committee to Protect Our Lenox Hill Community say 40 stories is still too high for the neighborhood and thanks the community board for standing with them. For now, the fight continues.