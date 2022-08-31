Workers find what appears to be human leg at waste facility in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- City workers made a grisly discovery Wednesday at a waste water resource recovery center in the Bronx.
Police said the employees were sorting through trash when they saw what appeared to be a human leg on the conveyor belt.
It happened at a Department of Environmental Protection facility on Ryawa Avenue in Hunts Point.
The medical examiner is now analyzing the remains, and the NYPD is investigating.
