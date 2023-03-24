Lawsuit accusing FDNY and Commissioner Laura Kavanagh of age discrimination filed in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A lawsuit against the FDNY and Commissioner Laura Kavanagh accuses them of age discrimination.
The suit filed in Brooklyn State Supreme Court claims several top FDNY members were demoted, ousted or forced into retirement.
The suit accuses Kavanagh of retaliation and creating a hostile workplace.
CBS2 reached out to the city, but they had no comment.
