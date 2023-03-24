Watch CBS News
Local News

Lawsuit accusing FDNY and Commissioner Laura Kavanagh of age discrimination filed in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Lawsuit accuses FDNY, commissioner of age discrimination
Lawsuit accuses FDNY, commissioner of age discrimination 00:20

NEW YORK -- A lawsuit against the FDNY and Commissioner Laura Kavanagh accuses them of age discrimination. 

The suit filed in Brooklyn State Supreme Court claims several top FDNY members were demoted, ousted or forced into retirement. 

The suit accuses Kavanagh of retaliation and creating a hostile workplace.

CBS2 reached out to the city, but they had no comment. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 12:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.