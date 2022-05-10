Lauren Pazienza arraigned in death of Broadway vocal coach Barbara Gustern

NEW YORK -- Lauren Pazienza, the woman accused of pushing Broadway vocal coach Barbara Gustern to her death, is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Pazienza was indicted by a grand jury last month. She's accused of shoving 87-year-old Gustern on March 10 in Chelsea.

Gustern hit her head and died of her injuries five days later.

"This was a senseless and unprovoked attack," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement Tuesday. "Barbara Gustern was a beloved vocal coach who lived a vibrant and active life at the age of 87, and her loss was felt deeply by many throughout the city. After allegedly walking away from Ms. Gustern as she laid on the ground bleeding, Lauren Pazienza went to great lengths to avoid accountability for her actions."

Prosecutors say Pazienza left Gustern bleeding on the ground, but stayed in the area after the attack and watched as the ambulance arrived.

She allegedly rode the subway home to Queens before fleeing to her family on Long Island. She's also accused of deleting her social media accounts and wedding website.

Pazienza later turned herself in and was charged with first-degree manslaughter and two counts of second-degree assault.

If convicted, she faces up to 25 years in prison.